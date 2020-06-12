COLUMBUS — The following students graduated from Columbus State Community College on May 8, 2020, following spring semester.
Commencement was not held due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Those graduates included Elizabeth S. Decker, Jason T. Hanneman (Summa Cum Laude), Riley M. Loughman, Owen L. Okuley, Lisa M. Vaughn and Daniela E. Wheeler, all of Ashville.
From Circleville, Norma J. Ames (Summa Cum Laude), Kaitlyn N. Arbaugh, Rebekah D. Betts (Cum Laude), Rebecca A. Karst, Suzannah K. Krouse (Cum Laude), Chelsea R. Nungester and Emily N. Walker were honored.
Lauren H. Black, of Laurelville, was among the graduates in the Class of 2020.
From South Bloomfield, Jillian F. Downing and Taylor R. Kitzmiller were named.