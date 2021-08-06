CIRCLEVILLE — The Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail and its canal partners are excited to announce the long-awaited Ohio and Erie Canal “Southern Descent” Heritage Trail.
This new trail is the result of an extraordinarily, successful multi-year collaboration of communities in six South Central Ohio counties to recognize, document, preserve and celebrate their canal heritage.
Many partners in this effort had done so individually for many years, but their unified effort began in 2019 with the creation of the Ohio and Erie Canal Southern Descent National Register Historic District.
This district includes Baltimore and Lockville (Fairfield County), Groveport and Lockbourne (Franklin County), Circleville (Pickaway County), Rushtown and West Portsmouth (Scioto County).
The Southern Descent will be featured on the seeohiodirst.org website and maintained by the Ohio Humanities, which will include 25 separate entries to guide visitors from Buckeye Lake to the Ohio River.
The kickoff events for each of the designated canal lock areas are open to the public. Come enjoy fun, food, entertainment and trail walks. Meet special guests and canal experts to learn about the rich history of Ohio’s canals, particularly the “southern descent.”
• Thursday, Sept. 2 in West Portsmouth at Canal Lock 50, 3-6 p.m., 1120 Galena Pike, West Portsmouth, Ohio 45663
• Sunday, Sept. 5 in Groveport – Heritage Park and Lock 22, noon to 4 p.m., 551 Wirt Road, Groveport, Ohio 43125
• Saturday, Sept. 25 in the Village of Lockbourne at Locke Meadows Park, 2-6 p.m., 154 Commerce Street, Lockbourne, Ohio 43137
• Saturday, Oct. 2 in Circleville at Canal Park, noon-3 p.m., 23352 Canal Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113
• Saturday, Oct. 9 in Carroll at Lockville Canal Park, 5-7 p.m., 5895 Pickerington Road, Carroll, Ohio 43112
Come celebrate this new canal heritage trail. It’s our heritage and your adventure! Visit the Ohio Humanities seeohiofirst.org website soon!
This program is made possible in part by Ohio Humanities, a state affiliate of the national endowment for the humanities. The Canal Society is also a generous funder of this project.