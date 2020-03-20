NEW HOLLAND — The Village of New Holland will be reaching out to residents about the community grant program following the cancelation of the community meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Holland Police Chief Christopher Mosley said he’ll be sending a letter to the community soon on the grant program.
“Citizens will be receiving a survey in the mail about the community grant program and I’ll outline in the letter touching more in depth about the survey,” Mosely said.
Mosley also said residents who are working and have to leave their children at home can contact his office and the department’s officers will check up on them during the day. All parents need to do is contact the office to set that up at 740-495-5097.