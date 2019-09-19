CIRCLEVILLE — On Sept. 5, 2019, New Hope Christian Academy held a service to honor the memory of John Taylor, dedicating a United States flagpole located at the south corner of the soccer field.
Taylor was an avid sports fan and supporter of New Hope Christian Academy and its athletic programs. He was visible at every game alongside his wife, Sherry, rooting on the Statesmen. Taylor truly loved each athlete and student as one of his own. Soccer was Taylor’s favorite sport and he was to become the new boys’ varsity soccer coach at New Hope, but passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2019.
Many family, friends, school representatives, former and current athletes were in attendance.
Taylor’s daughter, Sarah, spoke about her father and the significance of the ceremony.
“The flag raising ceremony meant the world to me,” she said. “I grew up in a military family and having the opportunity to remember my father in that way was really amazing. The ceremony also gave my brothers and I the chance to take time and remember our father in a way that would have made him proud. The support that was shown for my father and our family was remarkable. My family and I are blessed to be in a community that has been able to rally around us these past couple of months. We love you and cannot thank you enough for what you all have done.”
Alongside Sarah for the flag-raising ceremony were her brothers, Roman and Jeremiah. Roman and his fiancée, Deja, reside in the Columbus area. Sarah was a student-athlete at New Hope Christian Academy playing both soccer and basketball. She is now attending Ohio Christian University. Jeremiah is a junior at NHCA and plays both soccer and basketball.
Jeremiah expressed, “This night for me was truly special. I think that it showed me how God truly works through hard times and brings people closer together. I always knew people were around me, supporting me and my family, but I never truly realized what those people looked like together and today that was shown to me. I thank each and every one of you who came out to be at the flag raising ceremony.”
Current NHCA soccer coach, Grant Gilliland, spoke about the influence John had at New Hope.
“In sports, every successful team have what people call, the ‘glue guy’,” Gilliland said. “A selfless, hard-working and humble person that always has the ‘team first’ mentality. A person who does the little things and often goes unnoticed, but so necessary to a team’s success. John Taylor was that person to our New Hope program, but more importantly, our New Hope family.
“Without knowing John, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. It was John’s desire for the athletes to grow as soccer players and to grow spiritually. There is no better assistant coach than the one that is right there beside us watching over us every day and that is our ‘glue guy’, John Taylor.”
Taylor, a Gulf War veteran, served as a First Sargent in the United States Army. The New Hope Christian Academy family will forever hold grateful the legacy of John Taylor, the man, the husband, the father, the soldier, and friend.