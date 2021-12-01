LEHS students earn CPR certification
Donna Peters, Logan Elm High School teacher, recently wrote a mini-grant to obtain funding from Logan Elm Education Foundation (LEEF) to cover the cost associated with certifying all students enrolled in health classes in CPR.
Due to LEEF's sponsorship of the grant, all students enrolled in health in both semesters will receive CPR certificates at no cost.
Edward Cox, a certified CPR instructor, provided the instruction to Ms. Peters' first-semester classes in early November. Students learned how to perform CPR and how to use an AED.
After receiving instruction, students practiced proper techniques. Once they demonstrated mastery of the proper techniques, the students received CPR certification from American Safety and Health Institute.
When asked why it is important for high school students to learn CPR, Aarika Igou stated, "So, if there is ever a time when CPR is needed, they will know what to do instead of just standing there. They can even take lead in a situation and tell everyone what to do."
Maggie Wilson said, "High school students need to learn CPR in case a family member, friend or even a stranger goes into cardiac arrest they know the proper steps to stay calm and take care of the situation."
Mallory Stevens was surprised to learn "that you may have to do CPR on someone for more than 10 minutes." Cameron Redd was surprised at "how tiring it was" to perform CPR.
The school would like to thank LEEF for their support in helping our student obtain the ability to save a life.
LE Dramatic Braves prepare for December production
Under the direction of Ashli Dexter, the Logan Elm High School Drama Club will present "A Dickens' Christmas Carol" on Dec. 11 and 12.
Tickets are now on sale for both "in person" and "virtual" audiences!
Veterans Day assemblies
Logan Elm High School and McDowell Middle School held a joint assembly with Matt Kim as the speaker. During the assembly, the LEHS Student Union and McDowell Student Union presented Len Proper, of Military Veterans Resource Center, with a donation of $1,863.53 to be used to supply the MVRC Food Bank.
Salt Creek Intermediate held a short assembly on their front lawn. Mr. Griffith, art teacher and USMC Veteran, led the students in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance after the flag was raised.
Pickaway Elementary held a Veteran's Day Program in front of Pickaway Elementary. The third-grade students sang patriotic songs and had some readings as well.
They did have three guest readers from fourth grade. They hung stars up around the outside of the building, which had veterans' names on them. They also had two local veterans, Lieutenant Colonel Patty Hamilton and Chief Warrant Officer Glenn Easterday, come and help raise the flag that morning. They also spent time after the program to speak with the school's fourth-grade students.
Washington Elementary honored veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11. Staff also developed lessons throughout the week with a Veterans Day theme.
Mr. Chad Savage spoke to the students and staff about his background and what it means to be a veteran.
McDowell students use drama to learn
Students in Mrs. Traci Wilson's science class were recently challenged to come up with an alternative way to display their knowledge during a unit on matter and energy.
Lance, Liam, Zach and Grey decided to get creative! They wrote and performed a skit illustrating how matter and energy flow through a food chain.
Mrs. Wilson stated, "I am proud of Lance, Liam, Zach and Grey for creating and performing a matter and energy skit for their science alternative assessment. I appreciate their effort and creativity."