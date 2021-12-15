McDowell's 50th anniversary
On Sunday, Nov. 21, the community gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the opening of the McDowell Exchange School. At various times in the past 50 years, McDowell has served as the home of the district's kindergarten, seventh- and eighth-grade classes and a few LEHS classes.
Currently, McDowell is home to the seventh- and eighth-grades, along with LEHS art, music and robotics classes.
Students and staff, both former and current, enjoyed touring the building, reminiscing with colleagues and enjoying the display of past yearbooks, handbooks and photos.
Logan Elm High School FFA news
Two recent Logan Elm High School graduates received their American FFA Degrees at the National Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. Gavin Ewing and Riley Jenkins, class of 2020, were awarded the highest degree an FFA member can receive at the National FFA Convention on Oct. 30.
“These two hardworking individuals put in countless hours and lots of hard work to make sure they were able to receive the highest degree in FFA and were able to put on their blue corduroy jackets one last time,” said Logan Elm FFA President Julia Kitchen.
Current members of the LEHS FFA also went to the national convention. They visited several colleges that offer agriculture-related programs, toured industries and attended educational and informational sessions at the national convention.
Community partners: Hopewell Culture National Historical Park
Ranger Myra, along with two of her interns from the Hopewell Culture National Historical Park, recently visited Washington Elementary to extend knowledge about this prehistoric Ohio group.
Students participated in an archeology dig and practiced their hunting skills using an atlatl (spear thrower). These hands-on activities helped students understand what life may have been like for the Hopewell People.
They also discussed what future generations may discover about today's time period by the trash we leave behind. Each fourth grader also received a National Park Pass as part of the Every Kid Outdoors Program.
Staff from Hopewell Culture National Historical Park have also visited second-grade classes at Pickaway Elementary and fourth-grade classes at Laurelville Elementary. Logan Elm appreciates the community partners that enhance their lessons!
Construction update
Construction crews have been setting steel in the elementary and middle school/high school areas. Site prep and utility installation is occurring in the other areas of the new PK-12 building. For the latest construction news, visit Logan Elm Schools' website.