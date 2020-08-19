CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm School District has released updates and news about how they are working to ensure the safety for staff and students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New PK-12 Building update: Draft concept drawings and floor plans released
Logan Elm Schools, along with Ohio Facilities Construction Commission and Fanning Howey: Architecture, Interiors, Engineering are pleased to release several draft concept drawings and floor plans for the new PK-12 building.
Logan Elm Schools to reopen on "Plan B": Students attend in alternating day groups
Logan Elm Local Schools will reopen on "Plan B" with students divided into two groups for attendance. The decision to reopen on "Plan B", even though both Pickaway County and Hocking County were not at the "red" level on the Public Health Alert system, was made to ensure that everyone starts the school year in the safest manner for "in-person" learning.
Safety measures implemented
Our staff has been busy this summer making changes to provide a safer environment for students. Recommendations from state and local health departments were followed, the Ohio Department of Education and the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
• Hand Sanitizing Stations have been added to classroom areas.
• Arrows have been placed on floors to remind students of "one way" travel in rooms and hallways.
• Cleaning and sanitizing supplies have been distributed to bus drivers.
• Floor markers indicate six-foot distances, the recommended social distancing measurement.
• Symptom Charts are displayed in offices. Parents are asked to do a daily "symptom check" prior to sending their children to school.
• Masks are required for K-12 students, staff and visitors.
LEave Your LEgacy capital campaign starts
The LEave Your LEgacy capital campaign to enhance the athletic and performing arts areas of the new PK-12 building is off to a great start.
Donations received and/or pledged to date total $386,735.73. This is almost 26 percent of the $1,500,000 goal.