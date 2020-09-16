Salt Creek Intermediate School: Outdoor learning
To begin the 2020-2021 school year, students and staff were welcomed back to new protocols and guidelines to ensure a safe return to school. In an effort to meet these guidelines and conduct classes in a safe manner, many teachers are using a tremendous resource...nature.
Classes have started meeting outside under the shade of trees on the Salt Creek campus. This has allowed students and staff to socially distance, utilize mask breaks and find cool areas to beat the heat of a normal classroom in late summer.
Assignments have been modified to accommodate the different learning environments and have produced greater student involvement within the lesson. Teachers have thrived in adapting their classrooms and the students have enjoyed the opportunities to learn in “Classrooms Without Walls”.
Food service news
Beginning Sept. 8, 2020, all Logan Elm students may receive breakfast and lunch at no charge. This is due to a change in policy by the USDA and is in effect through December 2020.
Households that meet income guidelines should still complete an application in order to have school fees waived and to ensure benefits continue in 2021.
For menus, fee waiver applications and additional information, please visit the school’s food service page at: https://www.loganelm.org/FoodService.aspx
Transportation news
Did you know that we are required to hold evacuation or fire drills on our buses? Bus evacuation drills are held to help students practice exiting the bus in the event of an emergency.
Student are instructed to listen to the driver and practice three possible scenarios: everyone exits the rear emergency door; everyone exits the front door; everyone exits the nearest door.
Pickaway Elementary recently conducted evacuation drills. The drivers gave instructions on how to exit the bus and the students were focused on the goal...getting everyone off the bus safely and quickly.
Students learn to open the emergency exit door.
Bus Driver Jennifer Skinner instructed students on how to assist others as they exit: Students help others safely exit. Students use teamwork to make sure everyone exits safely. Students practice exiting the front door in the event of an emergency evacuation. One student makes sure others know not to go back on the bus.