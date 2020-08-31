Logan Elm Schools reopen
On Aug. 20, Logan Elm Schools reopened for the 2020-2021 school year. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they reopened under Plan B, our “hybrid” plan.
Each day, approximately half of the students are at school and the other half are participating in remote learning. This reduces the number of students in the classrooms and on the buses.
Food services news
Logan Elm Local Schools participate in the federal school lunch program. Families may apply for free or reduced price school meals by completing an application.
Applications and additional information are available at: https://www.loganelm.org/FoodService.aspx
Breakfast and lunch are served daily. Menus may also be found at the above link.
For questions regarding our food service department, please contact Ginger Selin at 740-474-7501, ext 1110 or ginger.selin@loganelm.org
Athletics and marching band resume
Logan Elm High School and McDowell Middle School athletics are back in action. In accordance with rules from the state and local departments of health, there must be a limit to spectators at athletic events.
Each student athlete or band member has been given an access code to an online ticketing program and may order a limited amount of tickets for each game or event.
If you have any questions, please contact: Eric Karshner, LEHS Athletic Director at 740-474-7503, ext 1317, or Nate Dropsey, McDowell Middle School Athletic Director at 740-474-7538, ext 1417.