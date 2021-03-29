Salt Creek student scientists explore energy
Mr. Clouse's science classes have been learning about kinetic and potential energy recently. The students did a lab that required them to stretch rubber bands of different lengths and thicknesses to determine the effect it will have on the distance it traveled. Students used the scientific method to help them create a hypothesis and analyze results
Logan Elm High School plans spring events
Logan Elm High School is making plans for two annual events — prom and graduation. According to Nate Smith, LEHS Principal, the school is working with Pickaway County Public Health to ensure the events comply with local and state health recommendations.
Prom is scheduled for May 15, from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at Riser Barn. Students bringing a guest who is not a current LE student must complete a form that is available in the LEHS office.
Graduation for the Class of 2021 will be held Friday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Logan Elm Athletic Stadium. Guests will be limited at graduation in order to comply with local and state health regulations.
At this time, it is anticipated that each graduating student will be permitted five or six guests; however, this may change as updated guidelines are released by the state. More information will be released to seniors as the plans are finalized in May.
LEHS tech students prep newly purchased Chromebooks
Students in Mr. Tomlinson's eighth period engineering and technology class have been busy processing and setting up 420 Chromebooks that were recently purchased by the district.
Students unbox, sort, inventory and set up the Chromebooks in an "assembly line" fashion and can process 60 or more Chromebooks in a 45-minute period.
The district and technology coordinator, John Rundag, appreciate the students' willingness to help and enthusiastic attitude! Mr. Rundag stated that the process would take him months if he did not have the students' assistance.
LEHS art students design and create mural for Circleville's American Legion
Four of Heath Bennett's LEHS art class students have been working very hard on murals at the American Legion in Circleville. Students Hannah Akers, Megan Brown, Olivia Huffman and Joelee Brannon created a mural board, honoring the group's fallen, with plans to install the mural inside the American Legion building. This past fall, the students painted military symbols on the side of the building.
Construction news
At the March 8, 2021 meeting, the Logan Elm Board of Education received an update on the PK-12 project from Tim Williams, superintendent, and Andy Rodgers, Summit Construction. The update included: Utility pipeline began the installation of the pipeline that will bring gas to the property. The estimated time to complete this project is six weeks.
Summit Construction is accepting bids for an early site package and the steel package for the project. Superintendent Williams and Mr. Rodgers expressed their concern with the cost of steel. They are both hoping to receive favorable bids for this part of the project but have concerns with the current steel market.
The project is scheduled to begin in mid-April, with the first step being soil stabilization. In the upcoming week, we will have more information about this phase of the project.
Summit Construction has a list of pre-qualified contractors that will accept bids on each phase of the project. If companies are interested in being on the list, they should e-mail Mike Mendenhall, owners rep for Logan Elm Local School District at: mendenhallmcs@gmail.com.