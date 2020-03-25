CIRCLEVILLE — Nominations for the top school leaders are being accepted until April 10 by the Pickaway County Council on Youth Leadership. Forms are available from the high school guidance offices of Pickaway County or by requesting one from Lisa Hedrick, at jrval@frontier.com
The PCCYL’s purpose is to recognize, encourage and applaud high school juniors who are good citizens and good students and who have been elected by their peers during their high school years to a position of leadership. A photographic display, including biographical sketches of all nominees, a recognition banquet, five all-expense paid trips to the Town Meeting on Tomorrow and scholarship money will be awarded. Over $104,600 has been awarded and 100 students have attended the TOMT from Pickaway County.
Qualifications for eligibility are a nominee must be a high school junior, must rank in the top quarter of his/her school class or 3.51 unweighted GPA, must have been elected to a leadership position in a school, church, or community activity during high school years. A 300 word essay and the guardian’s signature are required.
Nomination forms are to be completed and returned to the guidance office by April 10, 2020 (if possible) or mailed to PO Box 923 by April 10. Questions can be to Lisa: 740-601-4501 by phone or text.