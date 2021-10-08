CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Christian University is pleased to announce that Phil Hooks, Th.M, has been appointed Vice President of Enrollment and will be overseeing all university offices responsible for recruiting and enrollment for all programs — adult, graduate, online and on-campus. He will assume his role in late October.
Hooks brings a wealth of strategic leadership experience in enrollment management that spans more than 27 years. Most recently, he served as a regional director of enrollment at Stratford University in Northern Virginia. He has previously served as a campus director of admissions, senior director of admissions and director of admissions.
Among his accomplishments, Hooks has redesigned admission strategies, implemented new technology strategies and created partnerships to improve yield and student diversity. He created new methods to increase enrollment to record levels and opened pathways with college-bound organizations, community colleges, high schools, businesses and community organizations to provide multiple enrollment channels and ensure stability in highly competitive markets.
President Jon Kulaga, PhD, shared the following: “Finding a candidate with the depth of Phil’s experience in university enrollment services, as well as his love for Christ and His Kingdom, is a difficult task. We believe Phil will be a great ‘fit’ for OCU, and look forward to the impact his service will have on the university in the weeks and months ahead."
“I consider it a privilege to join Ohio Christian University and to be a part of such a forward-thinking institution,” Hooks said. “In today’s global market, Christian universities need to offer programs that prepare students to serve effectively in the church and society. Ohio Christian University is well-positioned to do this by providing a holistic, Christ-centered and biblically integrated education. I’m looking forward to working with the faculty, enrollment and marketing teams to bring a data-driven, enrollment management approach and strategy to the university.”
Hooks earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, and his Th.M from Andersonville Theological Seminary.
