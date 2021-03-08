CIRCLEVILLE — U.S. News and World Report recently ranked Ohio Christian University (OCU) as the No. 1 top performer on social mobility in the Regional Universities Midwest category. The social mobility indicator measures how successfully colleges graduate economically disadvantaged students who receive need-based federal Pell Grants.
According to U.S. News, “Economically disadvantaged students are less likely than others to finish college. Some colleges are more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants. Students receiving these grants typically come from households whose family incomes are less than $50,000 annually, though most Pell Grant money goes to students with a total family income below $20,000.”
Provost Dr. Bradford Sample explains that OCU has aimed to continually improve the student experience. “We have worked diligently to expand academic support, improve the online and onsite classroom environments, hire diverse instructors, restructure for improved service and increase academic rigor,” said Sample.
“Although we want to assist all students, we’ve taken care to especially focus on activities that would help first-generation students, economically disadvantaged students and second-chance students returning to college.”
In addition to academic support, students receive quality financial aid guidance as well. “We work hard to counsel and provide every student with all the financial resources at their disposal,” explained Director of Financial Aid Brandon Ritchey. “We strive to keep OCU affordable for students from any economic background.” OCU even offers Payback Promise Loan Repayment Assistance to qualified students.
OCU students can study entirely online, onsite or a combination to meet their needs. Submit the free fast application to get started.
The U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings are released yearly and analyze U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality. Click here to see Ohio Christian University’s ranking.