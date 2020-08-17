CIRCLEVILLE — On Saturday, Aug. 15, Ohio Christian University welcomed a new class of students to campus for New Student Move-In and Fall Orientation.
New students moved on campus in two separate groups to help with social distancing procedures while commuter students arrived later in the day.
Students were limited to only two guests and no children under the age of 10. All visitors had their temperature taken and if a fever is present, were required to follow specific instructions. All visitors were required to wear a mask unless appropriately distanced and seated for a session.
Aug. 15 through Aug. 22 is Alpha Week, a fun week of student activities to kick-off the semester. Some of this year’s activities include the Student Involvement Council’s Game Show, Mario Party Live, Lakeside Devotions and Donuts, OCU Worship Experience, OCU Olympics, Movie on the Lawn and Quad Bash.
Returning students moved back on campus on Monday, Aug. 17 before classes begin on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
After five months without students on campus, Ohio Christian is thankful and excited to be able to welcome students back to campus. To do so as safely as possible, Ohio Christian developed detailed a F.A.Q. Sheet which is available in the Center for Coronavirus Updates.
Everyone on campus will take their temperature daily and wear a mask whether inside or outside unless maintaining a six-foot distance from others. During classes, students will be social distancing in clearly marked seats and classrooms will be sanitized after each class.
Common areas, such as the cafeteria and coffee shop, are marked for social distancing and all buildings have designated entrances and exits. Additionally, 42 hand sanitizing stations have been installed across campus.
When students show signs of any illness, they should reach out to Student Development to determine their next steps. If a student needs to quarantine, class instruction will be made available online to ensure no students fall behind in their education. Staff and faculty are also required to reach out to Human Resources when feeling ill to determine their next steps.
Ohio Christian is hopeful these precautions will help students to remain on campus. However, if the decision is made to move to remote learning, Ohio Christian is prepared to seamlessly move to an online format, having success in graduating thousands of online students for over a decade.