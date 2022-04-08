Central Ohio — Wildlife District One
State Wildlife Officer Austin Levering, assigned to Knox County, received information that a suspect had failed to game check a harvested white-tailed deer.
After talking with the suspect, the individual was found in violation of harvesting a buck without properly game checking the harvest. The suspect was issued a summons for possessing a deer without a valid permit, tag, seal, certificate, or game check confirmation number.
Officer Levering also took time to explain to the individual the laws regarding how to harvest a deer ethically and legally in Ohio. The suspect was ordered to pay $355 in court costs and fines in the Mt. Vernon Municipal Court and the deer was forfeited to the Ohio Division of Wildlife.
In March, Ohio Division of Wildlife staff, including multiple officers, attended the Ohio Open Season Sportsman’s Expo in Columbus. They enjoyed talking with outdoorsmen and women about a variety of topics, as well as answering questions about hunting in Ohio.
Several children showed their excitement about hunting wild turkey for the first time this spring. They were eager to share their preparations for the upcoming season and thanked staff for sharing additional tips.
Southeast Ohio — Wildlife District Four
State Wildlife Officer Ted Witham, assigned to Jackson County, was on patrol on opening day of the 2022 white-tailed deer muzzleloader hunting season when he received a call about someone hunting without permission.
A concerned hunter had just arrived at a property he was leasing and found fresh footprints in the snow. A dead buck was hidden along a trail. Officer Witham arrived a short time later and he and the hunter located the dead buck.
Officer Witham then received a phone call from the man who harvested the deer. The individual had shot the buck the day before with a crossbow, and it ran onto the leased property.
The man and his brother pursued the deer onto the leased property without permission. The man and his brother both pleaded guilty in Jackson County Municipal Court to hunting without permission. They were both found guilty and paid associated fines and court costs.
While following up on investigations from the white-tailed deer gun hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Mark Basinger, assigned to Perry County, and State Wildlife Officer Chris Dodge, assigned to Hocking County, contacted an individual who admitted to hunting without a valid either-sex deer permit.
The hunter was also in possession of several deer heads with antlers that did not have proper wildlife receipts. The individual was charged in Perry County Court and paid $150 for each violation plus court costs.