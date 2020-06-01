COLUMBUS — Ohio Dominican University has named more than 400 students to its spring semester 2020 Dean's List. In order to make the Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
The following students were named to the 2020 spring semester Dean's List.
Ashley Allen, of Ashville; Muhannad Alshehri, of Orient; Meghan Ballinger, of Canal Winchester; Draven Bass, of Circleville; McKinzie Bissel, of Canal Winchester; Ryan Blankenship, of Canal Winchester; Tess Conrad, of Canal Winchester; Sydnie Everette, of Canal Winchester; Gage Harrow, of Stoutsville; Theresa Jacobs, of Canal Winchester; Caitlyn Kelley, of Orient; Noah Kempton, of Canal Winchester; Cassidy Long, of Canal Winchester; Celeste Mershimer, of Amanda; Jacqueline Neu, of Canal Winchester; Mario Richardson, of Groveport; Kylee Risinger-O'Malley, of Orient; Madelynn Schoonover, of Grovepport; Bethany Shenefield, of Groveport; Allison Snyder, of Canal Winchester; Jillian Vogt, of Canal Winchester; and Michael Woerner, of Groveport.
Ohio Dominican University congratulates its spring 2020 graduates.
The following students are among the 225 students who earned their degree following the 2020 spring semester.
• Draven Bass, of Circleville — Bachelor's of Science in sport management.
• Tess Conrad, of Canal Winchester — Bachelor's of Art in social work.
• Sydnie Everette, of Canal Winchester — Bachelor's of Art in social work.
• Danielle Hall, of Groveport — Bachelor's of Art in educational studies with curr and instruct concentration.
• Theresa Jacobs, of Canal Winchester — Bachelor's of Art in psychology.
• Noah Kempton, of Canal Winchester — Bachelor's of Science in business.
• Cassidy Long, of Canal Winchester — Bachelor's of Science in Education in middle childhood education.
• Elexis Schultz, of Groveport — Master of Science in sport management — leadership concentration.
• Cassandra Seymour, of Canal Winchester — Master of Business Administration without a concentration
• Bethany Shenefield, of Groveport — Bachelor's of Art in psychology.
• Jillian Vogt, of Canal Winchester — Bachelor's of Art in political science.
• Rebecca Vogt, of Canal Winchester — Master of Science in sport management — leadership concentration.
• Michael Woerner, of Groveport — Bachelor's of Art in graphic design.