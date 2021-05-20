COLUMBUS — Ohio Dominican University has named 334 students to its 2021 spring semester Dean's List. In order to make the Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
The following students have been named to ODU's spring Dean's List: Ashley Allen, of Ashville; Meghan Ballinger, of Canal Winchester; Ryan Blankenship, of Canal Winchester; Lillyanna Dimel, of Orient; Annie Evanichko, of Canal Winchester; Caitlyn Kelley, of Orient; Celeste Mershimer, of Amanda; Mario Richardson, of Groveport; Kylee Risinger-O'Malley, of Orient; Madelynn Schoonover, of Groveport; Allison Snyder, of Canal Winchester; Daniella Temesvary, of Groveport.
Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master's institution, founded in 1911 in the Catholic and Dominican tradition by the Dominican Sisters of Peace.
The University has approximately 1,500 students and offers undergraduate degrees in 39 majors and eight graduate degree programs. At ODU, students connect their passion with a purpose.