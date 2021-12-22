COLUMBUS — An evergreen tree strung with twinkling lights, mistletoe hung from the door frame and the reindeer that guide Santa’s sleigh — you may not know it, but all of these things have some connection to the Buckeye State.
Experts with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) have connected the dots to help bring theses holiday symbols home.
“We want to share holiday cheer with a side of ODNR expertise,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “There are so many wonderful things about this time of year and each one has a lesson that can be learned and shared for years and years to come.”
For the last month, Ohioans have been singing carols, hiking through tree farms and decking their halls with traditional plants and items. And in just a few days, children will be searching the skies to see if they can spot Rudolph’s red nose. ODNR experts explain just how that tree made it into your living room and if you could see an actual reindeer here in Ohio through a series of videos. Questions answered include:
• Do reindeer live in Ohio?
• Are Christmas trees grown here?
• Can birders spot turtle doves in Ohio?
• What kind of swans might you see ‘a swimming’ nearby?
• Where in Ohio can you find mistletoe?
Get the answers to those holiday queries from the ODNR experts who know best. ODNR will roll out one video each day this week. You can find them at https://ohiodnr.gov/wps/portal/gov/odnr/discover-and-learn/safety-conservation/about-ODNR/holiday-symbols/holiday-symbols.
ODNR would like to thank the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Timbuk Farms for helping to spread these cheerful holiday messages with Ohio.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.