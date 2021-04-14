COLUMBUS — On Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., advised all Ohio vaccine providers to temporarily pause using the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.
This is in response to a statement by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine following extremely rare blood-clotting events of six people in the U.S. after receiving the vaccine.
Later in the day, the FDA and the CDC held a media briefing.
In addition, the CDC convened a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to further review these cases.
Officials with the Ohio Department of Health are following this situation closely.
Tuesday afternoon, Gov. DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided an update on Ohio's vaccination plans following Tuesday morning's decision to pause the administration of the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.
The majority of the Ohio's Johnson and Johnson doses were directed to mass vaccination clinics and to 63 public and private four-year colleges and universities, most of which have already completed their student vaccinations.
Of the mass vaccination clinics and college/university clinics that did plan to offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week, most will proceed with their clinics by offering either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
A total of eight sites will not offer any vaccines this week as the health community works to recognize, report and manage any adverse events related to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
There are many other local providers with open appointments for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to look for open appointments.
