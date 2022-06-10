CIRCLEVILLE —Ohio Christian University held its 72nd commencement ceremony to honor those 401 Trailblazers who earned their diplomas on Saturday, May 7 at the Ministry and Performing Arts Center.
A private Christian college in Circleville, OCU is denominationally affiliated with the Churches of Christ in Christian Union.
Kelly Kullberg and Ruth Edmonds and served as the commencement speakers.
As chaplain with the Harvard Graduate School of Christian Fellowship, Kullberg established the Veritas Forum. Veritas means “truth” and Kullberg envisioned the Forum as a place for students to raise and explore their hardest questions in relation to the person and worldview of Christ for whom Harvard College was originally founded. Kullberg addressed traditional graduates who earned associates and bachelor’s degrees.
“Biblical wisdom is the highest love for people and cultures,” she said. “And the Kingdom advances through His Church; Not retreating but advancing. How? The Church is equipped and confident in God’s truth – the Church courageous. That’s you. This sounds theological but it’s much more exciting in the larger world. I played a lot of sports, some people now also snow play virtual reality games and It’s all just warm-up for actual adventures of advancing God’s truth and love in a fallen world.”
Kullberg said the reality is that God and believers have opponents, even enemies.
“They’re not your enemies, but you, if you’re faithful to be the light, will be perceived as a threat,” she said. “Borrow the courage of your ancestors who fought tyrants. You’ll have enemies. If you – love children and defend their the right to life. If you say that God knows what’s best for people, and gives us 10 commandments because he loves us.”
Kullberg told the Class of 2022 that there is glory in Christ.
“We face discouragement, doubt, fear, stress, accusations, stress, opposition — the world, the flesh and the devil — but we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do,” she said. “Light, knowledge. Glory in the hearts, minds, hands and faces of each of you. May God bless and honor you as you go forth to serve, to God’s glory because of love.“
As Director of Christian Engagement at the Center for Christian Virtue, Edmonds congratulated graduates in a ceremony dedicated to adult learners along with those hardworking students who earned online and master’s degrees.
Echoing Scripture from the Book of Corinthians, Edmonds spoke of the importance of being a follower of Jesus Christ.
“I say to you graduates, eyes have not seen, ears have not heard nor has it entered into the hearts of man what God has in store for those who love Christ,” she said to loud applause. “And I hope you love Him because I do.”
Edmonds encouraged graduates to remain strong, steadfast against darkness.
“There’s no time to get nauseated or sick of the wind and the waves of life,” said Edmonds, an ordained minister. ‘We must be strong and of a good courage and pursuing the call when our lives and the war against darkness. Now, the first trial part you’ve accomplished — you’re here and it’s graduation day, but in the days to come, the degree to which you embrace the challenge of leadership and the Christ centeredness, and be true to the charge of remaining biblical worldview based and ministry motivated will testify to the value you place on your own destiny.”