COLUMBUS — Yesterday, Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, released the following statement regarding the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, now known as Comirnaty, which received full approval for those ages 16 and up. Those ages 12-15 can continue to safely receive the vaccine under the emergency use authorization.
“For some time, I have said I believe it is a matter of when, not if, the Pfizer vaccine receives full FDA approval. Now, that day has come. Full approval of this safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine can give Ohioans an added layer of confidence when choosing to be vaccinated.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was built upon decades of research on mRNA vaccines, and was thoroughly evaluated and tested in one of the largest vaccine clinical trials in history. The world’s most comprehensive vaccine safety monitoring system has closely observed the more than 200 million doses that have been administered in the United States, including more than six million doses administered in Ohio.
This action by the FDA validates the confidence of so many physicians, scientists and public health experts in the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. For any Ohioan who has been waiting to receive the vaccine until full approval is granted, today is the day. Pfizer vaccines are readily available at providers across the state, and COVID-19 vaccines are our best protection against the virus.”
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.