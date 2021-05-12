COLUMBUS — Ohio Dominican University congratulates the 176 students who earned their degree following the Spring 2021 semester.
The following local individuals were included in this year's graduating class.
Ashley Allen, of Ashville, earned a BSE; Ryan Blankenship, of Canal Winchester, earned a BS; Annie Evanichko, of Canal Winchester, earned a BSE; Caitlyn Kelley, of Orient, earned a BSE; Kenneth Pettay, of Canal Winchester, earned a BS; Kylee Risinger-O'Malley, of Orient, earned a BA; Madelynn Schoonover, of Groveport, earned a BA; Melissa Scott, of Ashville, earned an MBA.
Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master's institution, founded in 1911 in the Catholic and Dominican tradition by the Dominican Sisters of Peace.
The university has approximately 1,500 students and offers undergraduate degrees in 39 majors and eight graduate degree programs. At ODU, students connect their passion with a purpose.