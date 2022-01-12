COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced additional National Guard deployments to support COVID-19 testing locations across the state, including three testing locations in Cincinnati.
“We are grateful that National Guard members are continuing to fill critical roles in our state's response to this pandemic, especially as the strain on our health care providers continues,” said Governor DeWine.
“As cases increase across the state, the best thing Ohioans can do is to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine.”
The National Guard is now supporting 12 testing locations across the state as part of ongoing efforts to ease some of the burden on the state’s hardest-hit hospitals as Ohio is experiencing the highest number of COVID-19 driven inpatient hospitalizations, ICU admissions and patients on ventilators seen throughout the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Ohio Hospital Association reported 6,727 inpatient hospitalizations.
At this time, the Ohio National Guard has been deployed to support the following testing locations:
• Akron: Atrium Testing Site (Summa Health), 1077 Gorge Boulevard., Akron.
• Canton: (Aultman/Cleveland Clinic Mercy), Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Avenue NW, Canton.
• Chillicothe: Adena Regional Medical Center, 272 Hospital Road, Chillicothe.
• Cleveland: Walker Center (Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals), 10524 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland.
• Columbus: (Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center), first floor of the CAS parking garage at 2540 Olentangy River Road, Columbus.
• Dayton: (Premier Health) Miami Valley Hospital, 1 Wyoming Street, Dayton.
• Mansfield: Avita Ontario Hospital, 715 Richland Mall, Mansfield.
• Maumee: Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key Street, Maumee.
• Zanesville: Genesis Hospital, 2951 Maple Avenue, Zanesville.
• Cincinnati: (Ethos Laboratories), Crossroads Church, 990 Reading Road, Mason.
• Cincinnati: (Ethos Laboratories), Riverbend, 6201 Kellogg Avenue.
• Cincinnati: University of Cincinnati, 321 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati.
Coming soon:
• Dayton: Dayton Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Plaza, Dayton
“Our men and women are supporting about a dozen testing sites throughout Ohio, helping to provide additional opportunities for our fellow Ohioans to be tested for COVID-19.
"We have been fulfilling COVID-19 missions for more than 20 months, and we are committed to supporting our state during this time of need,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general.