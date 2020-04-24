COLUMBUS — On April 24, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced that the state of Ohio has received an additional $17 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help increase state and local health care capacity to respond to the pandemic.
These funds can be used to support testing and other response tools. This funding now brings Ohio’s total received CDC funding since Congress passed the first phase of COVID-19 relief on March 6 to approximately $40 million. Portman released the following statement:
“Today’s news that Ohio will be receiving an additional $17 million of the CARES Act CDC funding for our state and local public health response to this pandemic is an important step towards strengthening our state’s contact tracing and epidemiological capabilities. It will help us track this virus and improve our ability to adapt and keep Ohioans safe. Ultimately, when we start to see the number of new cases decline, more Americans will have the confidence to begin to return to their normal daily lives in an incremental manner. I will continue to work with my bipartisan colleagues to address this public health emergency to ensure that our public health care systems have the resources they need during this unprecedented time.”