ATHENS — More than 5,000 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2020.
Those graduating from Canal Winchester included: Joseph Gabrie with a Master of Public Administration, Raquel Sherrod-Canaan with Bachelor of Science in applied management, Kathryn Oehlman with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, Sara Bentley with a Master of Music, Stephenie Robinson with a Master of Education, Kennedy Griggs with a Bachelor of Science in child and family studies, Emiley Adams with a Master of Arts, Serena Lomotey with Bachelor of Specialized Studies, Haley Webster with a Bachelor of Science in education and Caitlyn Callahan with a Bachelor of Science in communication.
Also from Canal Winchester, Kaylan Kerbler with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Shakur Laney with a Bachelor of Specialized Studies, Matthew Gilligan with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Katyrina Whalen with a Bachelor of Science in education, Jessica Willis with a Bachelor of Science in communication, Robert Fischer with a Bachelor of Science in communication, Hayden Messer with a Bachelor of Science in education, Marielle Borom with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, Samantha Myers with an Associate in applied science, Nathan Hopkins with an Associate in applied science and Daniel Tuwei with a Bachelor of Science in nursing were among the 2020 graduates.
Matthew Blum with a Bachelor of Science in education, Jacqueline Brown with a Bachelor of Science in education, Rachel Duncan with a Bachelor of Science, Michael O'Brien with a Bachelor of Science in communication, Brenda Wagere with Bachelor of Science in nursing, Anita Helms with an Associate in applied business and Bachelor of Science in applied management, Alyshia Starcher with a Bachelor of Science in applied management, Anita Peoples with Bachelor of Science in nursing, Troy Stone Jr. with a Bachelor of Science in communication and Taylor Conley with an Associate in applied science, all of Canal Winchester were honored as 2020 graduates.
Those graduates from Circleville included: Tiffany Oberley with an Associate in applied science, Kathy Maxson with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, Eric Smith with a Bachelor of Specialized Studies, Olivia Bower with a Master of Education, Seth Yates with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, Jacob Caudill with a Bachelor of Science in integrated healthcare studies, Hannah Thomas with an Associate in arts, Alex Bower with a Bachelor of Science in applied management and Arjanna Knul with a Bachelor of Arts.
Seth Baldwin with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Amanda Perry with a Bachelor of Science in health, Connor Dean with a Bachelor of Science in communication, Joshua Reisinger with a Bachelor of Science in communication, Matthew Maple with a Bachelor of Science in education, Jessica Sigrist with a Bachelor of Science in communication, Shelby Seimer with a Bachelor of Science in education, Shaun Porter with an Associate in arts, Rylie Case with a Bachelor of Science in applied management, Samantha Roberts with a Master of Arts and Lyndsey Hale with an Associate in applied science, all of Circleville were honored as well.
From Amanda, Lisa Call with a Bachelor of Science in integrated healthcare studies, Robin Bethel with a Master of Education, Darian Doss with an Associate in arts, Ethan Roush with a Bachelor of Science in computer science, Justin Hoffman with a Bachelor of Science in communication, Ethan Queen with a Bachelor of Science in communication and David Griffith with an Associate in applied business graduated from Ohio University.
Jacob O’Day with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, Amie Musselman with a Master of Education, Samuel Kukor with a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Science, Alyssa Yeater with a Bachelor of Science in industrial and systems engineering, Hunter Bowsher with a Bachelor of Science in education, Gabrial Picklesimer with an Associate in arts, Jennifer Draper with a Bachelor of Science in communication and Kristina Reeder with a Bachelor of Social Work, all of Orient were among the 2020 graduates.
Logann Rickards, of Lockbourne, graduated with an Associate in applied science.
From Kingston, Margaret Davis with Bachelor of Science in education and Samantha Gearhart with a Bachelor of Science in education were honored.
Those graduates from Laurelville included: Andrea Mitchel with a Bachelor of Social Work, Cody Clifton with a Bachelor of Science in communication, Rebekah Mullins with Master of Education and Kasi Robinson with Bachelor of Science in education.
Those from Groveport who graduated include: Jacob Horn with a Bachelor of Science in engineering technology and management and Emilia Coate with an Associate in applied science.
From Stoutsville, Brooklyn Hurles with an Associate in applied science, Larry McDaniel with a Bachelor of Criminal Justice, Madeline Helser with a Bachelor of Science in health, Michael Mullins with a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering, Mickey with a Bachelor of Science in applied management and Mallory Garrett with a Bachelor of Science in education all graduated.
Those from Kingston who graduated include: Tyler Cartee with an Associate in applied business, Madison Sunderland with a Bachelor of Science in food and nutrition sciences, Hallie Barnhart with a Bachelor of Science in physiology of exercise, Adam Grizzell with a Bachelor of Science, Hope Gatwood with a Master of Social Work, Tabitha Shoemaker with a Bachelor of Social Work, Amy Surratt with an Associate in applied science and Audrey Cottrill with an Associate in science.
Ashville graduates were Katharine Gerchy with a Master of Arts, Kendal Miller with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, Conner Curtis with a Bachelor of Science in communication, Jana Whittredge with an Associate in applied science and Hanna Skellett with a Bachelor of Science in applied management.
Darby Fogler, of Tarlton, graduated with an Associate in applied science.
From South Bloomfield, Kristy Jarrell with an Associate in applied business and Hannah Lemaster with an Associate in applied science both graduated.
Lucas Shaw, of Mount Sterling, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration and Mary Climer, of New Holland, graduated with an Associate in arts.