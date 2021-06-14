ATHENS — More than 7,800 students qualified for the spring semester 2021 Dean's List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
Over 40 states were represented on the Dean's List, including: Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Mexico, Washington and Ohio. Students also represented China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Oman, Peru and many other countries.
The local students from in Pickaway County and around are included below.
From Groveport, Drew Adams, Holly Baisden, Audrey Brown, Jamie Donley, Emily Kaltenecker, Emily Lemon, Clayton Saunders, Hannah Sears, Derek Smith and Kaitlyn Tope were named on OU's Dean's List.
From Canal Winchester, the students included Mavis Alimo, Leah Arndt, Kara Balisimo, Maria Bauers, Makayla Blankenship, Marisa Brown, Taylor Burris, Meagan Carney, Devin Carpenter, Reid Chapman, Kendall Creviston, Chris Darling, Cameryn Dillon, Chelsea Ford and Maddie Garrett.
Ashleigh Gilligan, Sydney Hansen, Trey Hartman, Mikey Hogrell, Jake Howard, Madison Hunter, Dana Lemke, Sophie Little, Sophia Long, Lauren Lyons, Kelly MacDonals, Halie Manzo, Jennifer Mills, Kyle Morris, Savannah Neely, Maudie Orraca-Tetteh, Kaylee Phillips, Megan Phipps, Amber Phipps, Skyler Raver, Grace Riddle, Tarynn Sharpe, Jake Smithers, Riley Smoot, Carmichael Snider, Emily Sotlar, Jillian Stang, Gabrielle Stephens, Lydia Vess, Tee Willis, Vincent Wisecarver, Trace Wisecarver were also named as students from Canal Winchester.
From Circleville, Emily Allen, Alexis Anderson, Morgan Bircher, Ren Bowers, Darren Buskirk, Katie Camp, Hannah Campbell, Sarah Carpenter, Cassie Conley, Carley Derexson, Jess Dickey, Rachel Dille, Allie Dolby, Michael Edge, Holden Evans, Tyler Gobel, Kasi Green, Anne Hartley, Baylee Hartman, Erika Hayes, Kaileigh Haynes, Taylor Heddleson, Sabriah Hill, Carly King and Paige Kirby were named.
Maria Largent, Brooke Laux, Nathan Marcella, Abby Mascari, Nick Mascari, Jessie Miller, Anthony Mirisola, Melissa Morgan, Tammy Morris, Rachel Noble, Samson Ott, Joshua Paige, Olivia Patterson, Sarah Peters, Simon Pokrandt, Kiana Ragland, Madison Rice, Sarah Rice, Wes Ruff, Marissa Schultz, Kaitlyn Seavolt, Madison Stewart, Tatum Tatman, Megan Thompson, Miles Vannatter, Alexis Wiley were also Dean's List students.
From Kingston, the Dean's List students included Emma Bailey, Lilly Barr, Lindsey Brown, Taylor Ebert, Brandon Garner, Logan Monroe, Eli Preston, Cougar Stauffer, Katey Surratt, Ashton Ward, Lily West and Emily Willis.
From Orient, Walker Branson, Rhyan Goodman, Mallory Jones, Jared Kaiser and Grace Poole were named.
From Commercial Point, the local students were Syd Burch, Lindsey Clay,Mike Maynard II and Hannah Payne.
Madison Bussert, Meghan Darnell, Tyler Frazier, Nathan Good, Hannah King, Jed Miller, Harrison Poor, Madeline Price, Riley Stoneburner and Noah Williams, all from Amanda, were named.
From Stoutsville, the local students were Macy Cantrell, Mason Dum, Alex Polacek, Tabi Pontious, Lexie Snider and Erin Thaxton.
Katie Cordle, Phoebe Cuppett, Wyatt Meade, Sarah Pack, Lainey Ratliff, Aubrey Roese, Gracie Smith, Hunter Sturgeon, Taylor Thomas, Alexis Welch and Erica Young, all from Ashville, were named.
From Laurelville, the students were Makayla Davis, Kylie Henry, Celina Jones, Rhi Lucas, Cassade McNichols, Hope Miller, Madison Storts, Karly Strong, Heidi Vining, Vanessa Vining, Sydney Whittington and Sara Willard.
Skyler Garcia, Kristin Horch and Laney Patterson, from Williamsport, were named.
Kaitie Hartman, of Tarlton, was named, as was Hannah Lemaster, of South Bloomfield.
From Mount Sterling, Tyler McGee, Hailey Thacker and Kinley Trapp were Dean's List students, as were Molly Merideth and Maxwell Mollohan, of Lockbourne.
Due to COVID-19, OHIO students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.
