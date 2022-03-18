ATHENS — More than 1,800 students graduated with Bachelor's, Master's or Doctorate degrees from Ohio University for fall semester 2021, and many more students earned the academic honor of being named on Ohio University's fall dean's list.
Graduates include:
• Jennifer Blair, of Circleville, graduated with a BSN majoring in baccalaureate nursing from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions.
• Michael Edge, of Circleville, graduated with a BCJ majoring in criminal justice from Ohio University's University College.
• Nick Evans, of Mount Sterling, graduated with a BSAM majoring in applied management from Ohio University's College of Business.
• Peyton Gregg, of Circleville, graduated with a BBA majoring in entrepreneurship business analytics from Ohio University's College of Business.
• Kayla Hardy, of Circleville, graduated with a BSED majoring in middle childhood science and social studies from Ohio University's Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.
• Lauren Hoops, of Kingston, graduated with a BSN majoring in baccalaureate nursing from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions.
• Hannah Humphries, of Ashville, graduated with a BSC majoring in communication studies from Ohio University's Scripps College of Communication.
• Alison Johnson, of Circleville, graduated with a AAS (Associate in Child Development) from Ohio University's Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.
• John Lemaster, of Amanda, graduated with a BCJ majoring in criminal justice from Ohio University's University College.
• Damaliz Leonard, of Orient, graduated with a MBA (PMBA — finance concentration) from Ohio University's College of Business.
• Miranda Lindsey, of New Holland, graduated with a BSED majoring in middle childhood language arts and social studies and a AA in Associate in Arts — Arts and Humanities Emphasis from Ohio University's Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education and University College.
• Michael Maynard, of Commercial Point, graduated with a BCJ majoring in criminal justice from Ohio University's University College.
• Danielle McGlone, of Ashville, graduated with a BSN majoring in baccalaureate nursing from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions.
• Jessie Miller, of Circleville, graduated with a BSED majoring in middle childhood mathematics and science from Ohio University's Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.
• Maxwell Mollohan, of Lockbourne, graduated with a BCJ majoring in criminal justice from Ohio University's University College.
• Kristin Ragland, of Circleville, graduated with a BSN majoring in baccalaureate nursing from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions.
• Jacob Rhymer, of Circleville, graduated with a BSC majoring in communication studies from Ohio University's Scripps College of Communication.
• Jared Skinner, of Circleville, graduated with a MBA (PMBA — Executive Management Concentration) from Ohio University's College of Business.
• Lyndsey Sowers, of Kingston, graduated with a MSN (Family Nurse Practitioner) from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions.
• Madison Storts, of Laurelville, graduated with a BSED majoring in middle childhood mathematics and science from Ohio University's Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.
• Karly Strong, of Kingston, graduated with a BSED majoring in early childhood from Ohio University's Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.
• Heidi Vining, of Laurelville, graduated with a BSED majoring in integrated language arts from Ohio University's Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.
• Oceana Walisa, of Circleville, graduated with a AS (Associate in Science) from Ohio University's University College.
• Noah Williams, of Amanda, graduated with a BSC majoring in communication studies from Ohio University's Scripps College of Communication.
• Beth Yeazel, of Mount Sterling, graduated with a BSN majoring in baccalaureate nursing from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions.
• Erica Young, of Ashville, graduated with a BSH majoring in health services administration and a AS in Associate in Science from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions.
More than 5,000 students qualified for the fall semester 2021 dean's list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
The dean's list includes the following students:
• Courtney Cocuzza, Gracie Smith, Phoebe Cuppett, Grant Sherman, Katie Cordle, and Taylor Bonn, of Ashville.
• Allie Dolby, Grace Engel, Taylor Heddleson, Sophia Marshall,Peyton Gregg, Kara Hinton, Emily Allen, Emily Dengler, Anthony Mirisola, Eddie Umsted, Alexis Anderson, Makayla Coyan, Kasi Green, Rachel Noble, Madison Rice, Madison Stewart, Tatum Tatman, Connor Stonerock, Delaney Arledge, Simon Pokrandt, Tori Bircher, Ryan Jenkins, Holden Evans, Chloe Weiss, Jess Dickey, Maria Mckibben, and Hayden Higginbotham, of Circleville.
• Jared Kaiser, Garrett Meddock, Walker Branson, Mallory Jones, and Rhyan Goodman, of Orient.
• Madi Liming, Noah Williams, Hope Oda, Harrison Poor, Riley Garrett, Gracie Hyme, and Riley Stoneburner, of Amanda.
• Lilly Barr, Emma Adams, Katelyn Mccord, Katey Surratt, Emma Bailey, and Eli Preston, of Kingston.
• Carson Dum, Macy Cantrell and Lexie Snider, of Stoutsville.
• Sara Willard, of Laurelville.
• Haley Evans, Makayla Lange and Keyana Elliott, of Commercial Point.
• Kristin Horch, Gavin Selmon and Laney Patterson, of Williamsport.
• Hannah Lemaster, of South Bloomfield.
• Molly Merideth and Maxwell Mollohan, of Lockbourne.