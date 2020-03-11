CHILLICOTHE — Ohio University Chillicothe is pleased to announced the list of students who have been named to the Dean’s List for fall semester 2019-2020.
To achieve this, students need to earn at least a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
The following individuals were named:
From Circleville; Mikala Binkley I, Morgan Bircher, Victoria Goff, Kasi Green, Baylee Hartman, Madelynne Deibert, Michael Edge, Carly King, Nathan Marcella, Kirsten McDaniel, Haley Steele and Kirsten McDaniel.
From Commercial Point; Cailey Grier and Jonas Peart.
From Laurelville; Karly Hart, Makayla Davis and Madison Storts.
From Orient; Grace Poole and Caitlyn Young.
Erik Fischer of Ashville, Miranda Lindsey of New Holland and Sarah Snider of Canal Winchester were named.