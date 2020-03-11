CHILLICOTHE — Ohio University Chillicothe is pleased to announced the list of students who have been named to the Dean’s List for fall semester 2019-2020.

To achieve this, students need to earn at least a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

The following individuals were named:

From Circleville; Mikala Binkley I, Morgan Bircher, Victoria Goff, Kasi Green, Baylee Hartman, Madelynne Deibert, Michael Edge, Carly King, Nathan Marcella, Kirsten McDaniel, Haley Steele and Kirsten McDaniel.

From Commercial Point; Cailey Grier and Jonas Peart.

From Laurelville; Karly Hart, Makayla Davis and Madison Storts.

From Orient; Grace Poole and Caitlyn Young.

Erik Fischer of Ashville, Miranda Lindsey of New Holland and Sarah Snider of Canal Winchester were named.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments