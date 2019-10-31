ORIENT — Philip Corbitt is a 72-year-old veteran of the United State Army, where he served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
In recognition of his service to our country, Corbitt was nominated and selected to receive an all-expenses paid backyard makeover, courtesy of Patios For Patriots.
Upon leaving the Army, Corbitt worked for the Franklin County Sherriff’s Department and retired after 32 years of service. Despite his retirement, Corbitt continued to serve as a reserve for the Pickaway County Sherriff’s Department and worked at the U.S. Federal Building guarding Federal judges.
He has had a lifetime of service to his nation and his community.
Patios for Patriots, a nonprofit 501©(3) company, was formed solely to honor and thank this country’s brave men and women for their service. Spearheaded by Jason Geiser and Todd Hershberger (co-founders), it is an effort focused on designing and constructing concrete patios for residences.
The organization consists of volunteers and contractors who donate their time and energy to perform the work. Funds donated by the public are used toward the projects.
This is the 20th project the organization has completed to date.
“Why patios, you may ask? To that we say, “Why not?’” agreed Geiser and Hershberger.
“Our veterans selflessly give of themselves through serving our country and we think they deserve a special thank you for that service. This is our way of saying thanks by doing what we do best — designing and constructing concrete patios for residential homes.”
For more information regarding Patios For Patriots, visit www.patiosforpatriots.org.
To view other Patios For Patriots projects, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg1TeKI1ZLRHqp2A0PZCJvw/videos