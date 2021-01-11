CHADRON, Nebraska — Chadron State College has announced the names of 328 students who qualified for the institution's Fall 2020 President's List.
The students have a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Cities and states listed reflect the student's selected permanent address.
• Hannah Conner, of Orient.
Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. Nearly 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State and its curriculum has grown to offer programs and courses in more than 50 majors and endorsements and eight master's degree programs.