BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the Dean’s List for undergraduate students for the fall 2020 term.
Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received Dean’s List with distinction for continued high achievement.
Local Bluffton University students named to the dean’s list with distinction are: Jessica Lovell, of Orient.
