COLUMBUS — Several hundred public school board members, administrators, staff, students and guests from across central Ohio will meet in Columbus on Sept. 25 for the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Central Region Fall Conference. The region hosts two conferences a year, one in the spring and one in the fall.
The conference will feature updates from OSBA officers and staff and a number of awards and recognitions. The region will recognize outstanding teachers, exemplary employees, school board members with 30 or more years of service and outstanding board members.
It also will present the Friends of Public Education and Champion of Public Education awards The keynote speaker is comedian and actor Robert Post. His presentation is titled “How to Survive Middle School.” Musical entertainment will be provided by Dublin City Schools’ Karrer Middle School Orchestra.
Fourteen counties comprise the OSBA Central Region: Crawford, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Knox, Licking, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Pickaway, Richland, Ross and Union. The other OSBA regions are Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest.
In its 64th year, the Ohio School Boards Association leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.