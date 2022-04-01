COLUMBUS — Mackenzie Lange, of Commercial Point, has been named a 2022 Distinguished Senior at The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).
“The Distinguished Senior Award is the most prestigious undergraduate award in CFAES, recognizing the top graduating seniors from each of the academic units on the Columbus campus,” said Steven Neal, CFAES Professor and associate dean and director of academic programs.
Lange, a construction systems management major from Pickaway County, was nominated by college faculty and staff who felt that she personified the award’s attributes of academic, disciplinary and professional excellence.
“One of the hallmarks of our college is an emphasis on student success, and it is heartwarming to see it exemplified through the accomplishments of our students,” Neal said.
“Recipients are our future innovators and leaders who have already made an impact within the academic environment at this university and beyond.”
In her time at Ohio State, Lange earned practical experience through internships and other experiences in the construction management field.
“The ability to work hands-on on different projects and to spend every day out in the field seeing a building come together made learning in the classroom easier,” Lange said.
Her field work also has already set her up for a position after graduation as a full-time project manager for ASI Commercial Roofing and Maintenance.
“I will be managing roofing construction on jobs all around central Ohio and the Columbus area,” she said.
Lange is a first-generation college student who started her studies at the University of Florida. During her first year at Ohio State, she participated in a student mentorship program for young women in STEM fields.
She was team co-captain on Ohio State’s 2020 Roofing Alliance Competition Team, in which students act as a roofing subcontractor and put together a bid package and presentation to compete against other student teams. She is a member of the Construction Systems Management Club, and she also serves as a student adviser for the 4-H club in Commercial Point.
Due to persisting impacts of the pandemic, celebration of this year’s CFAES Distinguished Seniors took place during a by-invitation reception at the Nationwide and Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center on The Ohio State University’s Columbus campus on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
At the recognition celebration hosted by CFAES Dean and Vice President for Agricultural Administration Cathann A. Kress and Associate Dean and Director of Academic Programs Neal, recipients were presented with special award packages.
A YouTube video recognizing the award recipients on the Ohio State — College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences YouTube channel was also released on that same day. View the recognition video at go.osu.edu/CFAES2022DSA.
While this year’s recognition took on a varied format from previous years for the 2022 recipients, Neal said, “We were pleased to be able to acknowledge their commitment to their education and dedication to their time as a student in CFAES by recognizing them with the YouTube video, and via social media and professional networking platforms.”
In autumn 2021, there were 2,859 undergraduate students in CFAES pursuing 22 majors and 34 minors. Learn more about CFAES academic programs at go.osu.edu/ B4V2.