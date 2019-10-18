CHILLICOTHE — Ohio University Chillicothe is pleased to announced the list of students who have been named to the Dean’s List for summer semester 2018-2019.
To achieve this, students need to earn at least a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
Congratulations to the following individuals:
Grace Hawk — Circleville
Sabrina Hummel — Chillicothe
Jessie Jones — Waverly
Trina McJunkin — Piketon