CHILLICOTHE — Ohio University Chillicothe is pleased to announced the list of students who have been named to the Dean’s List for summer semester 2018-2019.

To achieve this, students need to earn at least a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

Congratulations to the following individuals:

Grace Hawk — Circleville

Sabrina Hummel — Chillicothe

Jessie Jones — Waverly

Trina McJunkin — Piketon

