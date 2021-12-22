CIRCLEVILLE — Outreach for Christ would like to thank the community for donations. This is much appreciated and it helps feed 150 families and children every Saturday and also helps with getting some of thohse addicted to recovery centers for help.
Outreach for Christ feeds 100 perople every Saturday afternoon from 12-3 p.m., rain or shine, at 901 South Court Street, Circleville; hot or cold weather as well.
This is what the community helps with. If you are able to help in any way, please send to P.O. Box 164, Kingston, Ohio 45644.
Outreach for Christ is tax exempt.
Monetary donations are needed, as well as food containers, soup bowls and lids.
More items needed include:
• Plastic utensils
• Napkins
• Personal hygiene items
• Blankets
• Hand warmers
• Fruits and vegetables
• Meal-prep kits
• Plastic bags
• Water
• Snacks
Outreach for Christ does Christmas for needy kids, and coats, sweatshirts, sweat pants and socks, shoes, boots, gloves and hats are needed for that.