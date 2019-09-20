CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Garden Club and the Shawnee Arrangers held a National Garden Club Horticulture Specialty Flower Show at the Pickaway County Library on Sept. 3 and 4.
The theme was “See You in September.” There were over 70 entries of cut specimens, dried specimens, container gardens, fruits and vegetables.
The Pickaway County Garden Club Traveling Silver Plate award and the Botanical Arts Garden award was won by Kathleen Hall for her fairy garden. Dotty Haney, chairman of the show, presented Hall the tray. Hall also won the award of Horticultural Excellence and award of Merit for her dahlia, and an award of Merit for each of her coleus and acorn squash.
Pat Knecht won an award of Merit for her celosia. Krista Bower won an award of Merit for her heuchera. Polly Jackson of Lancaster, also won an award of Merit for her Japanese anemone.
The Pickaway County Garden Club will meet Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the library. The program will be “The History of the Pumpkin Show” by Jo Liggett. The Shawnee Arrangers will meet on Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at the library. New members are welcome.