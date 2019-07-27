OVI checkpoints setting up in Circleville and South Bloomfield tonight
Pickaway County-The Circleville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the South Bloomfield Police Department and the Circleville Police Department, will conduct two OVI checkpoints this evening. One in the City of Circleville and the other in South Bloomfield village.
The first checkpoint will set up on South Court Street in the city from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The second checkpoint will take place on U.S. Route 23 from 10 p.m. to midnight.
The OVI checkpoints are funded by federal grants, with the intention of deterring people from driving while impaired and removing those who choose to do so from the roadways.
In addition to the checkpoints, patrols will further combat OVI related injury and fatal crashes.
If you know you will be drinking or using drugs, please use a designated driver or make other arrangements for transportation. Poor choices to imbibe in either and drive a vehicle can change your life, your family’s life, or the life of someone else.