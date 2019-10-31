Pickaway County Probate Judge Jan Michael Long and Tom Davis, Director of Pickaway County park District, have announced there will be two vacancies in membership to the Park District Board of Commissioners for terms expiring on Dec. 31. These appointments are to be made by the Probate Judge.
“Park Board Commissioners meet the fourth Tuesday of each month at noon to provide oversight and input on County Park District operations and budgets, and also to assist Park District staff in planning and improving outdoor recreation opportunities in Pickaway County,” noted Davis.
These appointments will fill terms expiring on Dec. 31. The term of each member is three years.
Anyone interested in further information about the Park District or the Park Board of Commissioners should contact Tom Davis at 740-420-5451, or at tdavis@pickaway.org to schedule an appointment.
Interested applicants will be asked to submit a letter and accompanying resume by Nov. 22 to Judge Long at Pickaway County Probate Court, 207 South Court Street, Room 3, Circleville, Ohio 43113.