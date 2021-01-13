PARKVILLE, Missouri — Park University announces its graduates from the University’s
Defense Supply Center Columbus (Ohio) Campus. These graduates were scheduled to participate in a commencement ceremony on Nov. 14 at Ohio History Connection in Columbus, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The University had 14 students eligible to graduate — two students received a master’s degree, eight students received a bachelor’s degree, three students received an associate degree and one student received an undergraduate certificate.
Ashville’s Adam Sanko earned his Bachelor’s of Science in management/accounting. He graduated cum laude, stating he had a GPA of 3.5 to 3.699.
Sanko previously attended DuBois Area High School in Pennsylvania.