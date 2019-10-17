It was a mystery. Under normal circumstances, the volunteer who fills the hummingbird feeder in the butterfly garden at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park would expect to make up at least a quart of hummingbird food weekly but, something strange happened this summer.
The feeder was showing no sign of bird activity. For several weeks, the volunteer thought maybe the hummingbirds hadn’t yet returned but, eventually, she began to wonder if someone else might be filling the feeder.
That’s when the signs went up soliciting new volunteers to work in the park. Maybe some unknown person was keeping the feeder filled and the sign would prompt a response but, the feeder remained full and no one came forward.
About the same time, butterfly wings began to appear on the ground in the garden and then I recalled a walking tour through the prairie where a Praying Mantis had been discovered eating a butterfly. The presence of a preying Praying Mantis in the garden might also explain why no Pipevine Butterflies or their caterpillars had been seen on the Dutchman’s Pipevine in the middle of the garden.
That led to an internet search and the discovery of a 2017 study published in the Wilson Journal of Ornithology that documented cases of Praying Mantises catching and eating hummingbirds.
Three species of mantis live in Ohio. The large, four to five inch, European and Chinese Mantises and the smaller, native, Carolina Mantis. Mantises live for about six months as adults but, before the female dies, she insures their future by excreting and attaching a foamy, golf ball size, egg case to a stem or branch of a small tree or shrub. In the spring, hundreds of tiny mantis look-a-likes, without wings, emerge from the egg case. These nymphs are so small that, those that are not eaten by their siblings, other insects or birds, can be dispersed on the wind to new locations.
The adult mantis is a vicious predator and it could easily hide in the thick foliage of the Dutchman’s Pipevine, putting it within striking distance of the hummingbird feeder. No evidence was found to indicate a mantis caught a hummingbird but I can tell you a Praying Mantis was seen lurking in the Blue False Indigo, above where the butterfly wings were found, and the Blue False Indigo is in close proximity to the Dutchman’s Pipevine and hummingbird feeder.
I also can tell you that a mantis egg case was found attached to a shrub in the garden and I can tell you when the hummingbird feeder was moved away from the Dutchman’s Pipevine, the hummingbirds returned. The mystery of the full hummingbird feeder and the absence of Pipevine Caterpillars and Pipevine Butterflies remains but evidence points rather convincingly to a predatory Praying Mantis in the garden.
The need for park volunteers is ongoing and the signs are still standing in the garden. The wind storm of Sept. 29th caused major damage to trees in the woods and, for your safety, the trails through the woods have been closed. The larger playground was also damaged and it has been closed until repairs can be made and the equipment inspected.
Ramona Edman is an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist, a member of the Friends of the Circleville Parks, and a volunteer at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park.