Parker-Pelino
CIRCLEVILLE — A surprise 2017 Pumpkin Show proposal in front of the winning giant pumpkin, led to the May 2019 nuptials of Ashley Nicole Parker and Anthony Domenic Pelino.
On bended knee, Anthony proposed to Ashley at the Pumpkin Show because they shared a love of Pumpkin Show with each other since they first started dating.
The couple was united in marriage on May 18 at The Boathouse at Confluence Park in Columbus. The outdoor ceremony was officiated by Windi Noble with the beautiful downtown Columbus skyline glistening in the background to the sounds of a string quartet.
Ashley, daughter of James and Dawn Parker of Circleville, was given in marriage by her father. Anthony is the son of Eugene and Lisa Pelino of Westerville.
Attending to the Bride was Maid of Honor and friend Julia Sivertson, along with bridesmaids, sister of the Groom, Carina Pelino, and friends, Nora Koontz, Bethany Glick, Cayla Huggins, Catie Dunn, Maggie Huggins and Pam Engbert.
Best Man duties were performed by a friend of the Groom, Mike Fullen. Groomsmen for the ceremony were brothers, Vincent, Dominic and Angelo Pelino; brother of the Bride, Adam Parker; and friends, Bryan Belczak, Jonathan Sheares, Chris Early and Chris Weisenberger.
Anderson Parker, the Bride’s nephew, was the Master of Rings and Ava Parker, niece of the Bride, was Flower Attendant.
A cocktail hour and dinner reception was held following the ceremony. Guests enjoyed a traditional Italian cookie table prepared by the Groom’s family, who also led the Grand March, an Italian dance during the reception.
The Bride’s parents provided Lindsey’s pumpkin donuts as a tribute to the “pumpkin proposal.”
The Bride’s mother gathered vintage family glassware, mostly pink depression glass, as it was used as centerpieces for the cake, dessert, memory and guest tables.
A moving slideshow, created by Sara Biermann, sister of the Groom, was presented at the reception. It showcased the couple’s journey with family and friends. In addition, a mission close to the couple’s heart was represented by Lifeline of Ohio on a table full of information to help raise awareness for organ and tissue donation.
Ashley graduated from Circleville High School in 2006 and went on to receive her Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Social Work from The Ohio State University. She is employed by Nationwide Children’s Hospital as a Clinical Social Worker in the Section of Nephrology and is part of their renal transplant team.
Anthony is a graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School and the College of Engineering from The Ohio State University. He is a civil engineer with Paul J. Ford and Co. in Columbus.
The couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Italy, where they explored the countryside and sampled the wonderful cuisine and wine from the Pelino family home country.
Ashley and Anthony reside in Upper Arlington with their two beloved cats, Clawdia and Clyde.