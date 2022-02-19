CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway Pathways Creative Learning Program has been awarded a $5,000 grant through the Ohio STEM Learning Network STEM Classroom Grant Program.
The money will go toward purchasing drones. Using drone technology, students will master the credential needed for graduation using the workbook aligned with the Ohio Department of Education to target academic areas while incorporating STEM learning and technology.
The Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant Program, new this year, was funded by Battelle to help foster the growth of the Ohio STEM Learning Network as a public-private partnership between the non-profit research institute and the state.
Pathways, housed at the Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center’s Mound Street campus in Circleville, serves nearly 60 students from Circleville City School District, Logan Elm, Teays Valley, and Westfall local school districts; and Amanda-Clearcreek Local Schools in Fairfield County.
The ESC, which will serve as the fiscal agent for the grant, provides high-quality services to Pickaway County schools: Circleville City School District; Logan Elm, Teays Valley and Westfall local school districts; and Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center.