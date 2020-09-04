CIRCLEVILLE — Partners for Paws has received a $1,000 donations from the local AMVETS Chapter which will be used to support homeless dogs with medical expenses and food at the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter.
JoEllen Jacobs, president of Partners for Paws, said the pandemic has been tough on their fundraising.
“Paws has been unable to hold fundraisers this year; however, the medical expenses for the homeless dogs at the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter is ongoing,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs said Dick Cole, the commander of AMVETS knows the funds will be used well to provide for the animals.
“AMVETS have been a supporter of Paws for several years and we appreciate their generosity,” Jacobs said. “Even though the dog shelter has the lowest number of adoptable dogs in several years, Paws has paid out a little over $5,000 to date.
“We thank AMVETS and it’s members for their donation, we really appreciate it,” Jacobs concluded.