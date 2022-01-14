CIRCLEVILLE — Getting to know all about the Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF) is now easier.
Collaborating and connecting community
Every day, the team at PCCF works with members of our board of directors, civic leaders and nonprofit organizations to deeply understand the areas where the people in our community need the most help.
Today, the most pressing needs might be for emergency assistance in response to a pandemic. Tomorrow, our community might need scholarships for students planning on going into the healthcare field, or investments in workforce development to help those underserved in our community.
Indeed, the needs of our community are ever-changing. Your community foundation always has its finger on the pulse of the community’s top priorities and the best way to address them.
Through its convening power, community knowledge and perpetual mission, your community foundation is an unparalleled resource to make our community better for everyone.
Your community foundation is working hard to help you support your favorite causes, whether you’re passionate about social services, food insecurities, healthcare, education, agriculture, animal welfare, religion, arts, the environment and culture, or community development.
Envisioning a brighter future for Pickaway County
PCCF operates with a unique structure, bringing together funds established by individuals, businesses and families all under one roof. It’s easy to organize your charitable giving through donor-advised funds, field of interest funds and scholarship funds to support the causes you love.
Meet the team from your foundation
Jama Cobb, grants coordinator; Alexis Miller, project coordinator; Jan Shannon, executive director;Liza Musselman, finance director.
Together, we make an impact
This success is only possible by the generous donations that are made to the foundation. A simple pledge of $1 a day (or more if you can) allows you to be part of the initiatives that will continue to move the Pickaway County Community Foundation forward to advance its mission.