How can I make an impact on this community?
A simple pledge of $1 a day allows community members of all means to be part of the impact stories that will continue to allow for PCCF to be the trusted community partner leading impactful change in Pickaway County.
Give365 Today!
Impact stories
We-Go-Swing
PCCF donated the We-Go-Swing at the Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park. This is the first wheelchair swing that does not require a child to be transferred from their wheelchair.
This revolutionary design allows for children of all abilities to swing together for an inclusive play experience. PCCF unveiled the swing at the Foundation's 20th anniversary xelebration.
Community impact fund
When the United Way of Pickaway County announced they were dissolving, and transitioning all assets to PCCF, the foundation quickly responded by establishing a Community Impact Fund with no administration fees that allows for donations and payroll deductions to be 100 percent reinvested in Pickaway County.
To learn more of the impact stories that the foundation is making in Pickaway County, visit their website at https://www.yourpccf.org/.