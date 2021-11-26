CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Council on Youth Leadership selected five local students to represent Pickaway County at the Town Meeting on Tomorrow’s Leadership Conference.
Olivia Wastier, from Circleville; Josiah Paul, from Logan Elm; Joshua Poole, from Westfall; Andrew Dean, from Teays Valley; and Andreas Tsitroulis, from New Hope Christian Academy were announced during the National Council on Youth Leadership Banquet that was held at the American Legion Post 134.
These five recipients were chosen out of 17 students selected by PCCYL as top leaders from each of the local high schools. All students were nominated for their community leadership contributions and were honored with a photo salute display at the area banks.
This program is listed on the National Association of Secondary School Principals Advisory List of Contests and Activities, which selects outstanding programs for student participation. This year, all of the nominees were invited to attend the National Leadership Program through the local council’s membership.
John O’Leary, author and renowned speaker, presented a program written just for the NCYL students. The excellent communication, team building and leadership tips received can be applied to real-life experiences that the students share with the school teams and organizations.
During the banquet, all students were eligible for $7,800 in cash awards, which were sponsored by patrons to the local organization. There were two students chosen as alternates, Katarina Stanley, from Circleville, and Makayla Robinson, from Teays Valley, who will step in if the selected leaders are unavailable.
All participating students in the competition were required to write an essay on “What Makes Me A Leader.” Craig Fleck, from Circleville, won the Richard B. Fisher Outstanding Essay competition and the Water Hall Community Service Award was presented to Andrew Dean, from Teays Valley. Flower arrangements in the school colors were donated by Wagner’s Flowers and Gifts to the top five students.
The 2021 patrons supporting this important recognition, training and monetary awards are community businesses, civic organizations and groups that believe in investing in our community’s youth leaders of tomorrow. This year’s endowment was provide by 21 patrons with the vision of a better tomorrow through encouragement of positive youth leadership.
The Pickaway County Council on Youth Leadership congratulates this year’s patrons for stepping up and supporting five schools. Anderson Insurance Group, American Legion Post 134, BHM CPAs, Inc., Circleville Rotary, Four J Properties, Gerhardt Family Scholarship Fund, GFWC Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Healthcare Logistics, Hummel and Plum Life Insurance Agency, Inc., Hummel and Plum Insurance Agency, Inc., Logan Elm Education Foundation, New Hope Christian School, New Source Counseling Centers, Ohio Christian University, Pickaway County Community Foundation, Roese Bros. Paving Inc., Schieber Family Pharmacy, Starkey Fund for Youth, VFW Post 3331, Wellman Funeral Home and Vinton County National Banks.
Patron opportunities and council memberships are available by contacting us at PO Box 923, Circleville.