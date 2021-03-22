CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Council on Youth Leadership has selected five local students to represent their schools as the 2020 top leaders in Pickaway County: Oscar Knece, from Circleville, Emma McKibben, from Logan Elm, Jack Latham, from Westfall, Karoline Pees, from Teays Valley, and Kelcie Gremillion, from New Hope Christian Academy.
Due to the pandemic, the National Leadership conference at Washington University in St. Louis was canceled. To replace this experience and opportunity to learn, the organization has scheduled an online program with well-known motivational speaker and podcast host, John O’Leary. He will lead the “2021 NCYL Leadership Program,” which was created just for the “2020 Youth Salute” students.
Runner-up selections from their respective schools were also announced as Erin Thompso,n from Logan Elm, Grechen Search, from Circleville, Jozie Hammond, from Teays Valley, and Holden Roese, from New Hope, were awarded those honors.
This program is listed on the National Association of Secondary School Principals Advisory List of Contests and Activities and encourages participation by the students. These students are nominated for their school and community leadership contributions and honored with a photo salute display at their schools and local banks.
Each participating student in the competition was required to write an essay on “What Makes Me A Leader." Kelcie Gremillion won the Richard B. Fisher Outstanding Essay competition and the Water Hall Community Service Award was presented to Karoline Pees.
An exciting twist this year is the opportunity to invite all 24 school applicants to join the online 2021 NCYL Leadership program. Additional students invited from Logan Elm were Edward Omsted, Trace Smith, Brooklyn Bryant, Sterling Jarvis, Grace Engel; from Teays Valley — Hayleigh Burns, Makayla Lange, Kassidy Coey, Midori Zimmerman, Eli Burgett; and from Circleville — Jacob Bell, Kara Hinton, Emma Shaw, Abigail Dengler.
Each student will be have the opportunity to participate in the National program, apply these lessons to real-life experiences and share information with their peers at their respective schools.
The PCCYL program is completely supported by patrons donating time and money. Our local council members have the vision of creating a better tomorrow through encouragement of positive youth leadership and actions. Community businesses, individuals, civic organizations and groups are investing in our community youth leaders.
Pickaway County students continually win scholarships and other honors for their leadership skills at the national meeting. This experience is made possible solely because of the local support of our patrons that step up and provide a generous yearly endowment.
The 2020 students were supported by: Accurate Heating & Cooling, American Legion Post 134, AMVETS Post 2256, BHM CPA Group, Circleville Rotary, Circleville Sunrise Rotary, Four J Properties, GFWC Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Kara Gerhardt Ross/Gerhardt Family Scholarship Fund, Healthcare Logistics, Hummel & Plum Life Insurance Agency, Inc., Hummel & Plum Insurance Agency, Inc., Kingston National Bank, Kingston National Bank of Circleville, New Source Counseling Centers, Ohio Christian University, Pickaway County Community Foundation, Roese Bros. Paving Inc, Logan Elm Education Foundation, New Hope Christian Academy, Schieber Family Pharmacy, Starkey Fund for Youth, The Savings Bank, Roese Bros. Paving, VFW Post 3331, Wellman Funeral Home, Wellman Monument Company and Vinton County National Banks.
Patron opportunities are available by contacting Pickaway County Council on Youth Leadership — PO Box 923, Circleville.