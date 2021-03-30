CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Council on Youth Leadership provides opportunity for high school juniors to apply for a financial award and a trip to the Town Meeting on Tomorrow in St. Louis, Missouri.
One student from each of the five high schools will be sent to the leadership enhancement and training event during their senior year. The council is moving forward with its purpose to recognize, encourage and applaud high school juniors who have been showing leadership skills, even during the pandemic.
Applications are now available in each of the Pickaway County high schools.
The junior must have at least a 3.51 unweighted GPA or in the upper 25 percent of school class and been elected to two positions of leadership in their school, religious congregation or community organizations to be invited to fill out the application. A signed school transcript, photo ID and essay must be submitted with the completed application.
Through patron support over the past years, the PCCYL has been able to recognize over 1,059 students for their leadership accomplishments; award over $108,000 in cash awards and send 104 students to the Town Meeting on Tomorrow.
If you are interested in being a patron and supporting these students, or working on the council to provide this opportunity, contact jrval@frontier.com.
Junior nomination forms are to be completed and postmarked by April 15, 2021 to PCCYL, PO Box 923, Circleville, Ohio 43113. All nominees are honored with a photo salute and dinner banquet.