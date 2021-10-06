CIRCLEVILLE — On Sept. 25, the CDC and Ohio Department of Health issued final guidelines on who is now eligible for a booster dose of COVID-19 Vaccine. The guidelines can be confusing, so please review the eligibility criteria below carefully.
You are now eligible for a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine if you completed your first two doses of Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and you meet one of the criteria below:
• People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot.
• People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot.
• People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.
• People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.
The CDC has indicated that this is a determination to be made by the vaccine recipient.
To review the list of underlying medical conditions that qualify you for a booster dose, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/needextra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html.
Eligible booster recipients will be asked to attest they meet one of the eligibility requirements, but specific proof will not be required.
At this time, booster doses are authorized for only the Pfizer vaccine. The FDA will review data and determine if, and when, booster doses are needed for other Pickaway County Public Health 110 Island Road, Suite C, Circleville, OH 43113. Phone 740-477-9667 | Fax 740-474-5523 | Clinical Health Fax 740-420-6102 vaccine products.
Currently, recipients of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines do not need booster doses, pending ongoing evaluation. PCPH will offer extended clinic hours this week to administer regular COVID-19 vaccination as well as the newly authorized booster doses.
Other vaccine providers can be located by logging onto gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-427-5634.