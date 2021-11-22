CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health announced it has been awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB).
Established in 2007, PHAB is the nonprofit organization that administers the national accreditation program, which aims to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure, and innovation.
“We are so pleased to be recognized by PHAB for achieving national standards that foster effectiveness and promote continuous quality improvement," said Adam Negley, MPH, Pickaway County Health Commissioner.
“We hope this announcement, coming as it does in the midst of our nearly two year long public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reassure our community, our partner organizations, our funders and our elected officials that the services we provide are as responsive as possible to the needs of our community. By continuing to improve our services and performance, we can be sure we are meeting the public health needs of those we serve as effectively as possible.”
The national accreditation program, which receives support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, sets standards against which the nation’s governmental public health departments can continuously improve the quality of their services and performance.
More than 80 percent of the U.S. population is served by a health department that has undergone PHAB’s rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure it meets a set of quality standards and measures.
If you should have questions or concerns, please contact Pickaway County Public Health at 740-477-9667. The building is open Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.